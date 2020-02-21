CLOSE
Cincinnati: Weather To Warm Up For The Weekend!!!

I don’t know about you but this cold weather can leave! It looks like that’s what it’s going to do for the weekend.

According to Fox19   Warmer air will arrive Saturday as highs top out in the upper 40s. By Sunday, we’ll be out enjoying temperatures in the low 50s. We’ll bask in plenty of sunshine both days. The mild weather will stick around through at least the first part of next week, but we’re in for a soaking. There’s an 80 percent chance of rain Monday and Monday night with more showers expected Tuesday.

Cincinnati: Weather To Warm Up For The Weekend!!!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

