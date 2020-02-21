Diddy and Sons Officially Announce ‘Making The Band’ Return For 2020

Who’s ready to walk to Junior’s for some cheesecake?

After more than a decade off air, MTV’s hit show Making the Band is finally coming back to TV with a few changes.

On Wednesday (Feb. 19), Diddy announced that his hit show would be making a comeback with a few new additions to the crew—his three sons. According to Deadline, the Bad Boy mogul’s sons Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs are set to be a part of the panel along with creative director and celebrity choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson, who is returning to the franchise.

“We not settling for just anybody,” Quincy says in the clip calling for talent. “If you feel like you got what it takes to compete in today’s industry—y’all know how our pops does it. So expect nothing but the best to be showing up.”

Making the Band premiered on MTV in 2002 with Combs at the helm, two years after the original edition that followed the founding of O-Town aired on ABC. The series quickly became a breakthrough concept in music and television that chronicled the real-life drama and intimate journeys of musical acts Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang.

Open auditions for Making the Band will go down in Atlanta (Feb. 28-29), Houston (March 7-8), Charlotte, North Carolina (March 13-14), and New York (March 21-22), with each city having vocal booths allowing contestants the ability to which people can deliver a music-video-style performance to approved songs.

Check out the announcement and casting call below.

SOURCE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: