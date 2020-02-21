George Zimmerman Files $265M Lawsuit Against Pete Buttigieg & Elizabeth Warren

NBC News shared in a report that the former volunteer night watchman filed the suit after a pair of tweets from Warren and Buttigieg that referenced the 17-year-old Martin, citing defamation as the reason.

As written in the lawsuit Zimmerman claims that Warren and Buttigieg “defamed Zimmerman for political gain in misguided and malicious attempts to bolster their standings amongst African-American voters, all at Zimmerman’s expense.”

The tweets took place on Feb. 5 and Zimmerman insinuates that Warren and Buttigieg aimed the messages at him by suggesting that the killing of the boy was propelled by racism.

This adds to a recent $100 million lawsuit that Zimmerman filed against the family of Martin along with the prosecutors of the case for a number of claims such as defamation, fabricated evidence and more.

The complaint, which was filed on Feb. 18, can be read by following this link.

