Neo-Soul queen Erykah Badu offered consumers the chance to buy incense that supposedly smelled like her own vagina. Badu’s P*ssy went on sale on February 20 and apparently there was a high demand for the item.

Badu World Market’s Twitter account announced that the $50 premium incense quickly sold out by posting, “Ain’t no mo’ p*ssy.” The Grammy winner reacted to that tweet by adding, “Fasses [fastest] selling pu$$ c in the south???!” She also addressed the instant success of Badu’s P*ssy on Instagram.

