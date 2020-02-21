Cardi B Sued For Beating Up Security Guard In A Medical Office

A security guard claims Cardi B. handed her a beating after she tried to record the rapper after a doctor’s visit.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has just been hit with a lawsuit for getting into a fight with a security guard when she was four months pregnant with her daughter.

According to reports, a woman named Emani Ellis is suing the rapper for spitting and punching on her during a fight at a medical office in February of 2018.

Ellis says she was working her job as a security guard in the building when she spotted the rapper, who was pregnant with her child at the time of the incident.

According to Ellis, she tried to get a photograph and record some video of Cardi, who leaving her doctor’s appointment.

Cardi was apparently in no mood to be photographed and their encounter soon escalated into a full-fight, with Ellis on the losing end.

During the beating, Cardi allegedly hurled racial slurs at Ellis, while punching and beating the security guard.