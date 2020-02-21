Boosie Criticized For Comments On D.Wades Transgender Daughter

On Monday, February 18, 2020, Baton Rouge MC Boosie BadAzz made a video to his Instagram page where he scrutinized Dwyane’s child-rearing decision in a wild transphobic rant that he apparently recorded in a gym. “I gotta say something about this s**t, bruh,” Boosie starts before he focuses on his next words toward D. Wade, telling the former shooting Guard that he’s”gon’ too f**king far.”Boosie feels that because Zaya is just 12 years of age, Dwayne shouldn’t let her decide her own sexuality. Saying Zaya’s young age regards her unfit to settle on close to home decisions and choices, Boosie contended that D. D.Wade’s choice was unfavorable to her future. Conflating gender identity with sexuality, Boosie additionally went against allowing Zaya to sexuality reassignment medical procedure too.