CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

Meek Mill Pays Son $1,000 to Eat Handful of Crickets

Meek Mill 'Wins And Losses' Album Signing

Brian Stukes

What is the right amount of money to eat a handful of crickets?

As of late, Meek Mill took to Instagram and posted a video of him giving his child a ‘Fear Factor’ kind of challenge, saying he would give him $1,000 dollars in the event that he ate a bunch of crickets. The rapper’s child chuckled then promptly ate the bugs after his father said the amount he would give him whenever proceeded with it. Meek can be heard out of sight saying “ew” after his child with through with the challenge.

Meek Mill Pays Son $1,000 to Eat Handful of Crickets  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Duke Deuce ft. Lil Jon, Juicy J &…
 18 hours ago
02.21.20
Teyana Taylor Gets Real and Risqué with New…
 18 hours ago
02.21.20
Farfetch Looks To Change Clothing Drop Model With…
 18 hours ago
02.21.20
KFC Launching Chicken and Donut Sandwiches At All…
 22 hours ago
02.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close