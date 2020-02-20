CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

KFC Launching Chicken and Donut Sandwiches At All Of Its Locations

KFC To Stop Using Trans Fats

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

After watching Popeyes and Chick-fil-A go after each other as to who has the best crispy chicken sandwiches on the sidelines, Kentucky Fried Chicken is now entering the sandwich war, but in an unusual way.

It will soon offer a sweeter version through a fried chicken and donut sandwich – where the chicken is “between two glazed donuts.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The sandwich will appear at restaurants beginning Feb. 24 and will be available through March 16th, or while supplies last, according to KFC.

“Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we’re bringing to all of America,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer at KFC U.S. Zahumensky says the donuts will be glazed-to-order.

Customers have multiple options that will include either the sandwich, either chicken on the bone or boneless tenders with a donut, or adding a donut to any meal.

Price for those options will start at $5.49!

Will you check out KFC’s new chicken and donut sandwich?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WXIN-TV Indianapolis and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter

What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

20 photos Launch gallery

What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

Continue reading What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

[caption id="attachment_817511" align="alignnone" width="1018"] Source: Popeyes / Popeyes[/caption] Unless you been under a rock for the past few days, Popeyes has the internet licking fried chicken grease off their fingers thanks to their new spicy chicken sandwich. Not feeling that the Lousiana-based fast-food chain was getting all the buzz, Chik-Fil-A chimed in on Twitter and sparked a scrumptious battle. Twitter could not stop talking about Popeye’s latest menu offering as users flocked to restaurants across the country to see what the buzz was about. Chik-Fil-A feeling the pressure fired off a tweet pointing out that their sandwich is the original. https://twitter.com/ChickfilA/status/1163469422486523904?s=20 Popeyes caught wind of the seasonless Tweet and responded back with a very spicy quip pointing out the beef-less franchises salty demeanor. https://twitter.com/PopeyesChicken/status/1163510538959069184?s=20 Immediately all over war erupted on Twitter about which chain is the best and from the look at things Chik-Fil-A is catching a severe L at the moment. We not gonna hold you but Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwich is the real deal. Sorry, Chik-Fil-A you may have bitten off more than you can chew with this one. Hit the gallery to see all of the delicious hot takes currently being supplied on the social network. You can also let us know which fast-food chain you are siding with down in the comment section below. — Photo: Popeyes

KFC Launching Chicken and Donut Sandwiches At All Of Its Locations  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Duke Deuce ft. Lil Jon, Juicy J &…
 15 hours ago
02.21.20
Teyana Taylor Gets Real and Risqué with New…
 15 hours ago
02.21.20
Farfetch Looks To Change Clothing Drop Model With…
 15 hours ago
02.21.20
KFC Launching Chicken and Donut Sandwiches At All…
 19 hours ago
02.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close