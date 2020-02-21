Feds Bust Former Browns Player For Weed

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson was arrested and remained in a West Texas jail without bond Wednesday after federal agents said they found 157 pounds of marijuana in a rented vehicle in which he and two other people were riding.

Robinson, 27, and another man are being charged with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute it. Both were held without bond and if convicted could be sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison.

According to reports, Robinson, a former Auburn University standout who was drafted second overall in 2014, by the St. Louis Rams, and company were driving from Los Angeles to Louisiana in a rented sport utility vehicle on Interstate 10 through a remote section of West Texas. When they passed a Border Patrol agent with a drug-sniffing dog, the dog detected the scent of marijuana. The agent radioed ahead to the patrol’s checkpoint in near Sierra Blanca, Texas, 83 miles southeast of El Paso.

Reports say from there, the patrol stopped and inspected the vehicle, finding several large duffel bags containing vacuum-sealed black bags containing what tested positive as marijuana, glass jars and packaging equipment and $3,100 in cash.

Agents said the unidentified passenger was an Uber driver who also drove and ran errands for Robinson and his family and friends. The passenger showed agents cellphone texts that showed Robinson had offered to pay the passenger to claim ownership of the marijuana, according to the complaint. The texts showed the passenger, who is a legally resident immigrant but not a U.S. citizen, refused and would not have made the trip if aware of the drugs in the vehicle. The person was not charged.

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 16 hours ago

