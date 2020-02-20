CLOSE
Uh Oh: Africa Might Be The Next To Get The Coronavirus

The Coronavirus has be traveling around the globe and we have not quite found a solution for this epidemic. Almost over 2,000 deaths (1,800 to be exact) have fell victim of this terrible virus. One continent that this deadly virus might have on its radar next.

You guessed right, Africa. The World Health Organization have officially just announced a Public Health Emergency regarding the new virus hitting “vulnerable countries and regions”. With Egypt being the first African country getting hit with the Coronavirus, this has had the rest of Africa on high alert. We are praying for the continent of Africa and hoping this Virus gets delt with.

 

 

 

