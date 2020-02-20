Ohio inmate falls through jail ceiling trying to escape

A failed escape was captured on video at the Montgomery County jail in Dayton, Ohio.

Survalience video caught a female inmate trying to escape from the facility through the ceiling.

WLWT reports that, Jessica Boomershine used a chair to climb into the ceiling of the jail.

In the video, you can see Boomershine’s legs burst through the ceiling of a waiting area as a guard is there to pull her down from the ceiling.

The inmate is currently facing charges for kidnapping and assaulting an elderly man in Miamisburg.

Now she will be facing additional charges of escape and vandalism after this incident.

