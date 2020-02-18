CLOSE
Xavier Squeezes Past St. Johns in Conference Basketball Game

Zach Freemantle made a vital shot, with ten seconds left and added two free-throws with 1.8 seconds remaining, as Xavier pulled past St. Johns 77-74 in a Big East game at Madison Square Garden.

Tyrique Jones had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Musketeers, while Paul Scruggs finished with 16 points. Naji Marshall also had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Xavier, which improve to 17-9.

Xavier will host #13 Villanova on Saturday.

Xavier Squeezes Past St. Johns in Conference Basketball Game  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

