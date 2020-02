A man is expected to survive after being shot in Camp Washington.

WLWT reports that the man was wounded, Monday, when people were starting to shoot between cars in the area of Hopple Street and Colerain Avenue.

No arrests have been made yet.

Man Shot after Gunfire Erupts Between Cars in Camp Washington was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Chad Ashmore Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: