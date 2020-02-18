Cincinnati today is the last date to register to vote… Make sure you head over to your board of elections…
Via FOX19
The State of Ohio is offering an easy way for residents to not only register but update your registration address.
According to the website, to register online you will need to provide the following:
- Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
- Name
- Date of Birth
- Address
- Last four digits of your Social Security number
Find your polling place by clicking here myohiovote.com.
Cincinnati: Today Is Voter Registration Deadline!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com
