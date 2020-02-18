CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Today Is Voter Registration Deadline!!!

Cincinnati today is the last date to register to vote… Make sure you head over to your board of elections…

Via FOX19

The State of Ohio is offering an easy way for residents to not only register but update your registration address.

Register online here

According to the website, to register online you will need to provide the following:

  • Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
  • Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Address
  • Last four digits of your Social Security number

Find your polling place by clicking here myohiovote.com.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: Today Is Voter Registration Deadline!!!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 7 hours ago
02.18.20
12 items
Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By Sabrina…
 12 hours ago
02.18.20
Long Live Wolf Gang: Tyler, The Creator Nixes…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
8 items
SUPREME’s Spring 2020 Collection Includes Tupac Shakur Hologram…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close