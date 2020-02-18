Cincinnati today is the last date to register to vote… Make sure you head over to your board of elections…

Via FOX19

The State of Ohio is offering an easy way for residents to not only register but update your registration address. Register online here

According to the website, to register online you will need to provide the following:

Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Last four digits of your Social Security number Find your polling place by clicking here myohiovote.com.

Cincinnati: Today Is Voter Registration Deadline!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: