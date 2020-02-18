CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Kendall Jenner Gets Up Close and Personal With Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex ‘Fling’ Luka Sabbat

Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Backstage

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Kendall Jenner posted a few pictures to Instagram after walking the Burberry fashion show during London’s Fashion Week.

No biggie, right? Well, one of the snaps featured her sister’s ex “boy toy,” Luka Sabbat of Grownish.

Kourtney Kardashian dated Luka from August to October 2018. Kourtney eventually called their relationship off to focus on her children and work.

Kendall captioned the photo of her and Luka “After Burberry.”

after Burberry

