Franklin Police officer shot a dog who attacked her

A Franklin police officer shot a dog that bit her Saturday in a Waffle House parking lot.

WLWT Officer Tiffany Wright was called to the scene to do a welfare check on a dog in a car.

When the officer approached the car and knocked on the window to get the driver’s attention, the female driver opened the door, and the dog jumped out and attacked Officer Wright.

The woman tried to help the officer.

Wright ended up shooting the German Shepard mix.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. Se had visible bite injuries to her forearms, left thigh and left calf.

The dog was taken to MedVet, and with the family’s permission, the dog was euthanized.

(Source)

