The Bearcats escaped with a 70-67 overtime victory at East Carolina in AAC play.

Cincinnati won its past two games in OT, and has played six overtime games this season to match a school record.

Keith Williams led UC with 17 points, including six in the extra period. Trey Scott had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win, as the Bearcats improve to 17-8 overall and 10-3 in the AAC.

Bearcats Edge Out Victory at East Carolina was originally published on rnbcincy.com