Chaka Khan Singing National Anthem Sparks #ChakaKahn’t !?

66 year old, multi Grammy Award wining, “I’m Every Woman”, R&B legendary singer Chaka Khan took to the 2020 NBA All-Star game main stage held in Chicago last night looking amazing last night wearing a stylish throwback to Michael Jordan to perform The National Anthem which led to the mixed reactions on social media of Chaka Kahn’t.

When it comes to the NationalAnthem, Chaka Kahn’t. #NBAllStar — John Spears Music (@JohnSpe36722573) February 17, 2020

Some thought that the ‘What You Gone Do For Me’ acapella styling of The National Anthem was doing a little too much however at the end of the day, no matter what you thought, Chaka Khan vocally has still got it.

Check out Chaka Khan performance of The National Anthem at 2020 NBA All-Star game main stage held in Chicago below and give us your thought to if you think Chaka Khan’t.

Written By: BridgetEE Posted 13 hours ago

