CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Chaka Khan Singing National Anthem Sparks #ChakaKahn’t !?

69th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

66 year old, multi Grammy Award wining,  “I’m Every Woman”, R&B legendary singer Chaka Khan took to the 2020 NBA All-Star game main stage held in Chicago last night looking amazing last night wearing a stylish throwback to Michael Jordan to perform The National Anthem which led to the mixed reactions on social media of Chaka Kahn’t.

Some thought that the ‘What You Gone Do For Me’ acapella styling of The National Anthem was doing a little too much however at the end of the day, no matter what you thought, Chaka Khan vocally has still got it.

Check out Chaka Khan performance of The National Anthem at 2020 NBA All-Star game main stage held in Chicago below and give us your thought to if you think Chaka Khan’t.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Chaka Khan Singing National Anthem Sparks #ChakaKahn’t !?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Long Live Wolf Gang: Tyler, The Creator Nixes…
 7 hours ago
02.17.20
8 items
SUPREME’s Spring 2020 Collection Includes Tupac Shakur Hologram…
 7 hours ago
02.17.20
Common, Jennifer Hudson & More Honor Kobe Bryant…
 10 hours ago
02.17.20
‘Queen of Katwe’ Actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Dies…
 11 hours ago
02.17.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close