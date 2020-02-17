After Dr. Dre and Jennifer Hudson each paid their respects to the late Kobe Bryant, legendary icon Chaka Khan took to the court at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago to perform the National Anthem.
Unfortunately, it failed to earn the same positive responsive the Bryant tributes had gotten.
Fans were not all impressed with Khan’s rendition of Star-Spangled Banner, and in case you missed it, here’s footage:
From Complex:
The uneven performance drew comparisons to Fergie’s execution of the same tune from the same weekend two years ago. Execution being the key word there.
Here is how social media reacted to Khan’s performance:
While Khan’s performance had people cringing, it was better than Roseanne Barr’s god-awful 1990 version!
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of Complex
First Picture Courtesy of Tim Mosenfelder and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Kevin Mazur and Getty Images
First Video Courtesy of the NBA, MLGNBA, and Facebook
Third Picture, Second through Ninth Video, First through Fifth Gif, and First through Seventeenth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex
#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy
#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy
1. Standing Up Against The NFLSource: 1 of 30
2.Source: 2 of 30
3.Source: 3 of 30
4.Source: 4 of 30
5.Source: 5 of 30
6.Source: 6 of 30
7.Source: 7 of 30
8.Source: 8 of 30
9.Source: 9 of 30
10.Source: 10 of 30
11.Source: 11 of 30
12.Source: 12 of 30
13.Source: 13 of 30
14.Source: 14 of 30
15.Source: 15 of 30
16.Source: 16 of 30
17.Source: 17 of 30
18.Source: 18 of 30
19.Source: 19 of 30
20.Source: 20 of 30
21.Source: 21 of 30
22.Source: 22 of 30
23.Source: 23 of 30
24.Source: 24 of 30
25.Source: 25 of 30
26.Source: 26 of 30
27.Source: 27 of 30
NBA All-Star Fans Did Not “Feel For” Chaka Khan’s Version of the National Anthem was originally published on wzakcleveland.com