NBA All-Star Fans Did Not “Feel For” Chaka Khan’s Version of the National Anthem

After Dr. Dre and Jennifer Hudson each paid their respects to the late Kobe Bryant, legendary icon Chaka Khan took to the court at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago to perform the National Anthem.

Unfortunately, it failed to earn the same positive responsive the Bryant tributes had gotten.

Fans were not all impressed with Khan’s rendition of Star-Spangled Banner, and in case you missed it, here’s footage:

From Complex:

The uneven performance drew comparisons to Fergie’s execution of the same tune from the same weekend two years ago. Execution being the key word there.

Here is how social media reacted to Khan’s performance:

This Chaka Khan national anthem….pic.twitter.com/SVsEfdJEOd — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) February 17, 2020

Me looking at, “Chaka Khan killed that anthem” tweets on the timeline. #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/tidCBFKxbP — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) February 17, 2020

Me right now after Chaka Khan absolutely butchered that national anthem, holy shit that Fergie 2.0 level bad pic.twitter.com/fEn5seUxG9 — Dennis Celery (@YapiYapo99) February 17, 2020

Listening to Chaka Khan sing the national anthem #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/trCawvi2QV — Ethan Williams (@EWilliams_22) February 17, 2020

Listening to Chaka Khan’s opening note and immediately jumping on twitter for the comments.#chakakahn #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/YPM3blVQAv — Marshall D. Walls II (@mdwallsii) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan singing like ya drunk aunty at Christmas. 🤣 #NBAAllStar — Myles (@myles_morris) February 17, 2020

chaka said fuck a melody but we are letting it slide because it's chaka khan goddammit — britt (@brittseegers) February 17, 2020

Fergie and Chaka Khan fighting over who had the worst National Anthem performance of all time. pic.twitter.com/wQv2oDjLtQ — BROM (@JustBrom) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan giving Fergie a run for her money. — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) February 17, 2020

Nobody… Fergie watching this Chaka Khan performance pic.twitter.com/dERhpOLp4N — George Truly (@just_d0ug) February 17, 2020

“Give a round of applause for Chaka Khan” pic.twitter.com/OkH0hVDqaJ — Zak (@NoseFaceKiller) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan, baby what is you doing!? This ain’t it sis! #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/yqHk1BeerQ — Nafeesa ✨ (@MadorNa_) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan said the land of the pic.twitter.com/rkOFhLKATL — ahhhhhh (dats me yellin) (@NekiasNBA) February 17, 2020

Man who the hell let Chaka Khan sing this National Anthem lmao #NBAAllStar2020 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FfN2gz1GwE — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) February 17, 2020

While Khan’s performance had people cringing, it was better than Roseanne Barr’s god-awful 1990 version!

