CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

NBA All-Star Fans Did Not “Feel For” Chaka Khan’s Version of the National Anthem

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

After Dr. Dre and Jennifer Hudson each paid their respects to the late Kobe Bryant, legendary icon Chaka Khan took to the court at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago to perform the National Anthem.

Unfortunately, it failed to earn the same positive responsive the Bryant tributes had gotten.

Fans were not all impressed with Khan’s rendition of Star-Spangled Banner, and in case you missed it, here’s footage:

From Complex:

The uneven performance drew comparisons to Fergie’s execution of the same tune from the same weekend two years ago. Execution being the key word there.

Here is how social media reacted to Khan’s performance:

While Khan’s performance had people cringing, it was better than Roseanne Barr’s god-awful 1990 version!

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Tim Mosenfelder and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Kevin Mazur and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of the NBA, MLGNBA, and Facebook

Third Picture, Second through Ninth Video, First through Fifth Gif, and First through Seventeenth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

30 photos Launch gallery

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

Continue reading #ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

[caption id="attachment_2960411" align="alignleft" width="879"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Wednesday (May 23) to much dismay, the NFL issued a new policy regarding athletes kneeling during the National Anthem. Teams with players who don’t stand during the anthem will be fined. Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote, “We want people to be respectful of the national anthem. We want people to stand — that’s all personnel — and make sure they treat this moment in a respectful fashion. That’s something we think we owe. [But] we were also very sensitive to give players choices.” Sigh. Clearly, folks took to Twitter to blast the NFL for violating these players’ right to protest.

NBA All-Star Fans Did Not “Feel For” Chaka Khan’s Version of the National Anthem  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Long Live Wolf Gang: Tyler, The Creator Nixes…
 7 hours ago
02.17.20
8 items
SUPREME’s Spring 2020 Collection Includes Tupac Shakur Hologram…
 7 hours ago
02.17.20
Common, Jennifer Hudson & More Honor Kobe Bryant…
 10 hours ago
02.17.20
‘Queen of Katwe’ Actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Dies…
 11 hours ago
02.17.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close