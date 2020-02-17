Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of Breakup With Rapper YG [Listen]

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about a new song. If you listened to the song, your first thought might have been “damn, it was all good just a week ago” for Lani and rapper YG.
In the new track, Lani seems to describe her “failed” relationship with someone. She describes this person as someone who got into the relationship for “status” and she helped them overcome an addiction. Check out some of the lyrics below
I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition
You played the hero but you really are the villain
There ain’t a bone in me that wants to spare your feelings
You called me crazy, but it was my intuition
Used me for status and the fame and recognition
It’s fucking crazy what they do for recognition
I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition
I’d say your name but I won’t, uh
Now Kehlani has had several high-profile relationships including PartyNextDoor and NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving but her latest beau YG, was rumored to have cheated on her. However, the duo released a new song together entitled “Konclusions.”
Who knows who she could be talking about it has the internet playing detective. Listen to the track below.
