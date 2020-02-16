To say that Kobe Bryant left an impression on the world is an understatement, he has touched people from California to China and every place in between. Now, in his honor, sources tell us that the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced during his annual news conference that the NBA All-Star Game MVP award would be named after Kobe Bryant.

“To all of us, it seemed like the appropriate way t bring honor to him.”

click here for the full story…

NBA All Star MVP award named after Kobe! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: DJ Ty Lyles Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: