Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg’s Apology

Gayle King has accepted Snoop Dogg’s apology after the rapper lashed out at the CBS host when she brought up the rape allegations against the late Kobe Bryant in an interview.

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” King said Friday in a statement (via The Associated Press) following Snoop Dogg’s social media apology the day before.“As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times. I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

During an interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie soon after Bryant’s January 26th death, the CBS This Morning host asked whether Bryant’s legacy was “complicated” by the 2003 rape allegations against the Los Angeles Lakers star.

