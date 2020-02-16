Drake Sued For Stiffing Tour Stage Designer

Drake is being sued for over $100k for reportedly not paying the designer of his 2018 “Aubrey & The Three Amigos” Tour.

According to a report by The Blast, the rapper is being sued for $108,000 for reportedly never paying the designer for the work.

Reps for firm Sila Sveta claims the company was hired to create visual elements for the stage via large screens, behind rapper as he performed.

The set design, which took three months to build, included a life-sized scorpion, a floating Ferrari, and colorful palm trees.

