Kandi Burruss Atlanta Restaurant Shot Up On Valentine’s Day

(AllHipHop News) A popular restaurant owned by “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss was at the epicenter of a shootout last night in the city.

According to the cops, a gunman barged into Kandi’s Old Lady Gang in East Point and started shooting at a patron inside of the prominent establishment.

One man was targeted in the shooting, however, the gunman also hit two innocent bystanders during Valentine’s Day attack.

Kandi Burruss, who is also a member of the popular R&B group Xscape, has yet to comment on the shooting.

