The Game Gets A Kobe Bryant Face Tattoo

Remember the blowback he got when he got that butterfly tat on his face?

Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' "Straight Outta Compton" - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Just days after 2 Chainz unveiled his Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo, the self-proclaimed King of LA, The Game took to Instagram to showoff his own Kobe inspired ink, and well, it’s not as hidden as Tity Boi’s is.

While Chainz got Kobe’s jersey number 24 tatted on his legs, Chuck Taylor decided to go with the Lakers legend’s OG number of 8 inked above his left eyebrow with Kobe’s signature rounding out the edges.

View this post on Instagram

♾ F O R E V E R

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

It’s pretty cool. Kinda excessive, but it definitely stands out nonetheless.

The Game is the latest celebrity to do something to pay homage to the memory of Kobe Bean Bryant as heads like LeBron and Chainz have gotten Kobe dedicated tattoos, Spike Lee wore a Lakers colored outfit to the Oscars, and Shaq threw a Kobe burger special on his restaurant’s menu for $8.24. A burger, 5 onion rings and 81 fries for less than $10 should be the standard in any restaurant at this point.

What y’all think of Game’s new Kobe inspired ink?

The Game Gets A Kobe Bryant Face Tattoo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

