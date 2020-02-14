NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us and with that being the case it’s only right that the hottest rapper in the game (of basketball) get some shine next to one of the illest spitters in the game (of rap).

For the visuals to “Dame 6,” the giant slayer known as Dame D.O.L.L.A. gets an assist from Virginia’s finest in Pusha T who spits some filthy rhymes while Damian Lillard shows off some of his signature handles on a fraction of a court.

From balling on the court to balling in a food court, Plies demonstrates why you should never leave your girl alone with him at a diner table in his clip for “Hotwire.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from G Perico featuring Garren, Jianni featuring Rich Homie Quan, and more.

DAMIAN LILLARD & PUSHA T – “DAME 6”

PLIES – “HOTWIRE”

TOO $HORT, DJ UPGRADE, KIARA SIMONE & YOGY – “SUMMER GAMES”

G PERCIO FT. GARREN – “LIL BABY”

D. CROSS FT. DAVE EAST – “NEVER CRIED”

JIANNI FT. RICH HOMIE QUAN – “LOST FAITH”

ZAYTOVEN FT. LIL GOTIT – “DRIP JACKER”

LIL GOTIT – “BET UP”

RB VIC – “BLACK ROYALTY”

CALBOY FT. LIL TJAY – “BARBARIAN”

D SMOKE – “BLACK HABITS”

JANDRO FT. SNOW THA PRODUCT & OHNO – “DONUTS”

SAUCE WALKA – “WHERE WAS YOU AT”

FIRST CLASS ORDER FT. ROCKIE FRESH – “NEW WORLD ORDER”

SLAYTER FT. SADA BABY – “LOUIS V UMBRELLA”

SUKIHANA – “PRETTY AND RATCHET”

F. VIRTUE – “DON’T TELL THE TSA”

JAY WHISS FT. DONNIE – “LAY LOW”

DOODIE LO & MEMO600 – “HANG OUT”

FLO MILLI – “MY ATTITUDE”

Damian Lillard & Pusha T “Dame 6,” Plies “Hotwire” & More | Daily Visuals 2.13.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: