Lil Wayne’s ‘Funeral’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Lil Wayne has earned the fifth No. 1 album of his profession. The Young Money rapper’s Funeral LP has appeared at the highest point of the Billboard 200, giving Weezy consecutive No. 1 collections following Tha Carter V’s presentation in 2018.

Wayne’s Funeral sold 139,000 collection proportional units for the week finishing February 6, as per Nielsen Music. The undertaking moved 38,000 duplicates as far as unadulterated collections deals, however, the LP was reinforced by its melodies piling on 134 million on-request streams.

Burial service joins Wayne’s Tha Carter III, I Am Not A Human Being, Tha Carter IV, and the previously mentioned Carter V as No. 1 collections in his discography. The entirety of the diagram besting sections in his Carter arrangement has been guaranteed platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America while I Am Not A Human Being gotten a gold accreditation.

Weezy’s most recent appearance on the Billboard 200 thumped down Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial down to No. 2 after Roddy rose to No. 1 for the third time a week ago. Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By was bumped down by Wayne as well, moving from No. 2 to No. 3.

Another debut, Russ’ SHAKE THE SNOW GLOBE, entered the outline at No. 4. The LP denotes his second Top 5 collection following 2018’s ZOO, which additionally crested at No. 4 on Billboard 200.