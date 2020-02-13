CLOSE
Cincinnati Police Officer Under Civilian Investigation

A Cincinnati Police officer, who was beaten at the Westwood YMCA last year, will face a citizen review board today.

WLWT reports that Doug Utecht will go before the citizen complaint board, after being accused of failing to de-escalate the confrontation with Darrell Nichols.

Utecht reportedly sustained a severe cut on his forehead, bruises on the side of the head and a swollen-shut eye during the confrontation.

Cincinnati Police Officer Under Civilian Investigation  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

