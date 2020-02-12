CLOSE
Billy Sorrells File: Valentine’s Day Advice, Kind Of [VIDEO]

A listener DM’d Billy for some “Valentine’s Day” advice, so he decided to answer on air. If you need love advice, Billy Sorrells probably shouldn’t be your number one choice, but if you do feel like it’s needed, hit our DM’s because it makes great show content!

