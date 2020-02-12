CLOSE
DaBaby Confirms He Has A Child On The Way With Another Woman

Whew Chile! DaBaby is out here having side babies and his baby’s mother, Meme is not happy about it!

The ‘bop’ rapper recently took to Instagram to confirm that he has another baby on the way after being exposed by his daughter’s mother, Meme.

Yesterday, the mother of his first child put him on blast by posting a series of texts between DaBaby and his alleged new baby-mother-to-be showing him trying to meet up with her.

Meme also took to the gram to post an encrypted message stating, “Your Favorite rapper is a major capper.”

The 28-year-old rapper responded by saying, despite having a baby on the way, he has never cheated on Meme because they weren’t together at the time.

“When my new-coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty were not together, shawty was not with me, living with me, was not fu*king with me in any way, shape, or form,” said DaBaby.

While the name of his future baby’s mother has not yet been revealed, it is alleged the expecting mother has since stepped forward.

The pair allegedly met in 2018 at a nightclub in Winston, North Carolina, where the woman worked as a bottle girl.

