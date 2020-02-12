Dwayne Wade speaks with Ellen about the journey of he and his wife, Gabrielle Union being a proud parent of a child in the LGBT community and how their child, once known as Zion, will now be acknowledged as Zaya and will refer to her using the pronouns of him and her.

Dwayne Wade says his son his living his truth and proudly supports it.

Check out his interview with Ellen below:

Dwayne Wayne Speaks On He and Gabrielle Union Supporting their LGBT Child was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted 5 hours ago

