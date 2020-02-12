MoneyBagg Yo takes to Instagram and shares a word about people who are money hungry and greedy. He says he’s never going to understand how someone can always want a piece of something.
Even if that person puts them in a position to receive greater opportunities, it should just be that. They shouldn’t always feel entitled to want a piece. MoneyBagg was just saying let them eat and provide for their family,
Check the video out below:
MoneyBagg Yo Shares A Word About Greedy People was originally published on 1039hiphop.com
