CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati civil rights icon Marjorie Parham gets a street named after her

Name a better birthday gift than getting a street renamed after you.

Cincinnati civil rights icon, Marjorie Parham, turns 102 Wednesday and she’s getting the best gift of all, a street named after her.

The former publisher of The Cincinnati Herald received the honor of getting a portion of Lincoln Avenue in Walnut Hills named Marjorie Parham Way.

She is known for pushing the envelope and covering more civil rights issues during the Civil Rights Movement with the newspaper.

City Councilmember, P.G. Sittenfeld, set a motion back in December to honor the icon.

Today she was able to celebrate her 102nd birthday with her family and a new street sign.

Parham told WCPO she’s ” was just doing her job”.

(Source)

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday, Yung Miami! Here Are 10 Times…
 4 hours ago
02.12.20
10 items
For Us, Love Us: 10 Black Owned Businesses…
 4 hours ago
02.12.20
5 items
NFL Reinstates Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett From Suspension
 4 hours ago
02.12.20
15 items
#LHHNY: Yandy & Kimbella Almost Scrap, The Creep…
 13 hours ago
02.12.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close