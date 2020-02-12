Cincinnati civil rights icon Marjorie Parham gets a street named after her

Name a better birthday gift than getting a street renamed after you.

Cincinnati civil rights icon, Marjorie Parham, turns 102 Wednesday and she’s getting the best gift of all, a street named after her.

The former publisher of The Cincinnati Herald received the honor of getting a portion of Lincoln Avenue in Walnut Hills named Marjorie Parham Way.

She is known for pushing the envelope and covering more civil rights issues during the Civil Rights Movement with the newspaper.

City Councilmember, P.G. Sittenfeld, set a motion back in December to honor the icon.

Today she was able to celebrate her 102nd birthday with her family and a new street sign.

Parham told WCPO she’s ” was just doing her job”.

