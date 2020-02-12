Casanova ft. Akademiks “Knock Knock,” Joyner Lucas “Revenge” & More | Daily Visuals 2.11.20

Last year Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former BFF Akademiks found himself in a social media squabble with the rainbow haired rapper’s rival, Casanova and though that beef has since been squashed, we get a comedic idea of how things could’ve turned out for the social media Hip-Hop personality.

In his latest clip for the Akademiks assisted “Knock Knock,” Casanova terrorizes a fear paralyzed Ak in the comfort of his own home with some goons by his side. The faces Akademiks makes throughout the video are good enough to land him a victim role in a future horror movie. That’s word to everything.

While on the topics of victims, Joyner Lucas takes an L after a heist but proves he’s not one to let anything slide as he looks to right that wrong in his clip for “Revenge.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Safaree, A$AP Twelvyy, and more.

CASANOVA FT. AKADEMIKS – “KNOCK KNOCK”

JOYNER LUCAS – “REVENGE”

SAFAREE – “PARASITES”

A$AP TWELVYY – “KRATEZ”

MIDAZ THE BEAST – “GORE TEX”

JAMAL GASOL – “COUNTERTOPS”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “GET PAID”

BIGGA DON FT. LIL MUK – “TRAUMATIZED”

Posted 17 hours ago

