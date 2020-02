You may have saw people posting pictures and videos with their brooms, using the #BroomChallenge or #BroomStickChallenge hashtags. Well, it’s an overnight viral trend that deals with science and gravity. Watch us break it down below!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

What Is The Broom Stick Challenge?! [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: The Morning Hustle Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: