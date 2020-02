There was a standoff on the Westside early this morning that ended with someone going to the hospital.

A 911 caller reported hearing shots coming from an apartment with a victim inside, according to initial emergency communication reports. When police went to investigate, there were reports of shots being fired in the direction of officers.

Cincinnati: Standoff In Westwood Ends With Someone Going To The Hospital was originally published on rnbcincy.com

