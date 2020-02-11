Vanessa Bryant Appreciates The Prayers and Gave Us An Update

Vanessa Bryant has been going through what we could only assume and imagine as an absolute nightmare since January 26th when her husband Kobe Bryant, daughter Gigi and other families boarded a helicopter to go to a simple youth basketball game. A trip that would change Vanessa Bryant for the rest of her life after learning that Kobe Bryant and 13 year old daughter Gigi lost their lives after the helicopter crashed.

Many have flocked to the Staples center to leave memorial to the Bryant’s, tribute has been paid to her husband and daughter in many ways at many venues at many events all over the world, as fans of the late Lakers star are still in disbelief expressing sorrow and prayers.

Vanessa Bryant has to pick out not 1 but 2 caskets, live through not 1 but several memorial services. Vanessa Bryant has to still be a mother to a 7 month old that probably doesn’t have a clue as to whats going on and daughters that do. Vanessa Bryant still has to walk past her lost baby girls empty bedroom, not to mention lay in now an empty bed that she shared with her husband. These are just the things that are directly going on in her house, not to mention the other families, that she knew, that lost their loved ones as well. They say that when we are going through to remember things could be worse but you can’t help but to think how much worse could something get.

How is she holding up? How is she being strong when some of us would have checked ourselves into a mental ward if not checked out of here altogether?

Vanessa Bryant is for the first time addressing how she is doing, and the prayers that you have been sending up, is the blessing that has came down on her and is holding her together to be a whole lot of things to a whole lot of people while she herself is grieving. And she wants us all to keep praying.

I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time…. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.

With that we will be keeping the entire Bryant family uplifted in our prayers, with special prayers and blessings going out to Vanessa Bryant.

Please read the complete message that Vanessa Bryant had for all that have been holding her down in prayer below.

