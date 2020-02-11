CLOSE
OHIO: Teacher Resigns To Avoid Sexual Imposition Charge

The teacher was accused of inappropriate touching with a female student.

These are not the stories we ever want to hear or report. According to 10TV a teacher at Hilliard Davidson High School will have to forfeit his teaching license as agreement to dismiss charges of sexual imposition with a female student.

The city of Hilliard accepted a plea deal by the teacher, Shawn Parsell, which also includes him to never “contest the revocation of his Ohio teaching license and can never seek or accept a position involving the caretaking of minors.

The accusation was reported to school officials back in October 2019. Parsell was placed on suspension during the investigation. The plea deal was reached on Friday (Feb. 8).

Source: 10TV

OHIO: Teacher Resigns To Avoid Sexual Imposition Charge  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

