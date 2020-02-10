Ohio DID NOT Rank High Among States Dangerous for Online Dating

One of the biggest days of love is coming up for all of America! Everyone wants to or will be boo’d up their tae or perhaps someone else bae. There is some good news in case you don’t have a Bae but you’re looking for one. If online dating is your source to find a boo or a handful of them, you’ll be happy to know that Ohio did not rank high amounts the other states as he most dangerous when it comes to ONLINE DATING.

YUP! So you’ll be in the clear but I have to leave you with a few Online Dating TIPS.

Google yourself: Find out what information is out there about you. Never give out your full name until after the first date. Get a Google Voice number. Don’t give out your real phone number. Don’t reveal where you work. Meet in a public place. Drive yourself to a date or take public transportation. Stay sober. Don’t use Facebook or Instagram photos on your dating profile. Tell a friend specific details about your date. Consider carrying pepper spray. Don’t let anyone walk you home on your first date.

Courtesy of Patch.com

