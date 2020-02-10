Dayton Filmmakers win big at the Oscars with the Obamas

Dayton directors for “American Factory” took home the Oscar for the best feature-length documentary Sunday. The directors, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert, and Steven Bognar, represented Ohio last night on the big stage, giving a big shout out to Dayton and the Buckeyes.

This documentary is the first film released under The Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

Michelle and Barack tweeted out a big congratulations to the directors after their win last night.

Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020

Congrats to Julia, Steven, and the whole crew on winning Best Documentary for #AmericanFactory, Higher Ground’s first release! So glad to see their heart and honesty recognized—because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect. But that’s where the truth so often lies. https://t.co/qtdNEw9H3f — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 10, 2020

The documentary was released back in August on Netflix. Highlighting an Ohio auto glass company that is run by a Chinese investor and shines a light on issues such as rights of workers, automation and globalization.

