Police arrest a man that struck their Police cruiser in Bond Hill last night. Police he was Over The Influence.

Via FOX19 The officer was out of the cruiser responding to a call for service at the time it was hit on the back left bumper in the 7000 block of Reading Road at 12:45 a.m. Monday. He was not hurt, police tell us.

Cincinnati: Police Cruiser Hit In Bond Hill!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: