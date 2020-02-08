Rich the Kid Sued by Management Company for Over $3.5 Million

Rich the Kid is stiffing his management company out of millions … so they claim in a new lawsuit.

Reps over at Blueprint Artist Management are suing him claiming he’s fallen way short of his obligations to pay them under their contract … according to docs obtained by TMZ.

In the suit, the company claims it’s owed more than $3.5 million in fees alone from the deal it struck with Rich the Kid back on May 24, 2017. Thing is … Blueprint claims Rich hasn’t kept his end of the bargain, and although it’s repeatedly asked him to pay up.