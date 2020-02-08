Ari Lennox, Lil’ Boosie, & 50 Blast Oprah & Gayle King For Targeting Black Men

Singer Ari Lennox (Courtney Shanade Salter), 28, has certainly agreed with a particular stance in the continuous kickback media mogul Oprah Winfrey and CBS journalist Gayle King have looked as of late. On Wednesday (Feb. fifth), the vocalist shared her considerations following Gayle King’s CBS meet with WNBA legend, Lisa Leslie.

During their plunk down, Gayle addressed the delicate 2003 assault claims against previous NBA star, Kobe Bryant. Ari starts her tirade,

“Kale and Okra I’m over you all. I’m over you all. I don’t give a f*ck how rich you are, the amount you f*cking achievement, you’re tearing down the heritages of such a large number of marvelous, excellent dark men and I don’t f*cking possess energy for it.”