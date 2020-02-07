CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
50 Cent Denies Rumors of Him Punching French Montana

50 Cent

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

50 Cent has turned over a new leaf, well for now!

During a recent interview with Complex Magazine, the rapper denied punching French when asked about fighting rumors.

“No there’s no truth to that. Would I do that,” said 50 Cent.

When asked about his current relationship with French Montana, the rapper proceeded to walk out of the interview.

As you may recall, rumors began to surface that the two rappers had gotten into an altercation at E11Even nightclub in Miami after their ongoing Instagram beef.

French later took to social media shortly after to clear up the situation stating, “Tell people the real story. I went to the club, you were hosting. You heard I was coming, you walked out the back. You were in the car…I wish you would touch me.”

Let’s hope that the two can be on good terms now that 50 set the record straight.

Photos
