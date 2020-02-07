NewMusicAlert: Meek Mill Drops Video for Single ‘Believe’ ft Justin Timberlake

Meek is not letting negativity hold him back from making money moves!

Despite his very public feud with ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, the Dreams & Nightmare rapper dropped new music and visuals all in one week.

Yesterday, Meek hopped on Instagram to promote his new single, ‘Believe’ featuring Justin Timberlake with a clip from the music video.

The caption read, “Believe ft Justin Timberlake Out now!! On all platforms. That ignorant street coming next. video link in bio.”

Happy to see Meek focusing on his music.

As you may recall, the rapper got into a twitter war with Nicki Minaj after liking a post that dissed Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

Check out the video to Meek Mill’s new single below.

