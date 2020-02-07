Nicki Minaj Drops “Yikes” Single, Not Apologizing For Rosa Parks Line, Though

Nicki Minaj finally dropped her new single, “Yikes.” She doesn’t plan on apologizing for that poorly received Rosa Parks line, though.

“All you bitches Rosa Parks, uh oh get your ass up,” is the now infamous line that name-checks the Civils Rights icon. Although there were reports Nicki chalked it up to bad timing, she then denied ever saying such a thing. The Queens rapper even went as far as to say “Don’t care” after claiming she was unaware that people were upset.

That doesn’t really add up since it seems that she stays on social media. For example, her recent war of tweets with her ex Meek Mill made it seem like she stays up to date on her socials. And during its peak, as far as controversy, it also happened to be Rosa Parks’ birthday (and it was trending on Twitter).

Just saying.

As for the rest of the song, Nicki drops bars over a creeping track produced by Pooh Beatz. “Yikes, I play tag and you it for life/Yikes, you a clown, you do it for likes,” goes the song’s hook. A little over two minutes, it’s a return salvo considering she announced she was retiring last year.

But do y’all like it? Do you still care? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Listen to “Yikes” below.

