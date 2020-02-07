Cheviot man turned into police by girlfriend for having child porn on his phone

A Cheviot man is behind bars tonight accused of having obscene images of minors on his phone.

Marcus Priestle was indicted Thursday on five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

According to court documents, Priestle, 30, got into an argument with his girlfriend after she saw images of child pornography on his cell phone.

During that argument, records say, he threw the phone at his girlfriend as she was leaving. She then grabbed it and turned it into police, sparking the investigation that led to Priestle’s arrest.

His bond is set at $50,000.

Priestle will be in court Monday at 10:30 a.m.

