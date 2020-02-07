All of this snow this morning has caused some schools to close today… Also, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10am. Please be careful while your driving & make sure your car has plenty of gas.

Via FOX19 A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. for all the FOX19 NOW viewing area except Decatur County, Indiana. Snow falling across the Tri-State is expected to continue through the Friday morning commute.

Cincinnati: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 10am! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 3 hours ago

