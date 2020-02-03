A Cincinnati man called 911 more than 25 times to tell them he needed help finding his hoodie What The Fasho!!! You are supposed to use 911 for emergency situations only!

A 32-year-old Northside man is accused of calling police and 911 operators more than 25 times asking for help finding a lost hoodie, court records show. Harves Gardner faces a felony count of disrupting public services. Via FOX19

WTFasho: A Northdise Man Called 911 Looking For His Hoodie was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 10 hours ago

