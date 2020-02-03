CLOSE
Yolanda Adams Sings The Battle Is Not Yours & America The Beautiful At Big Game Weekend

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Yolanda Adams was busy this weekend in Miami as fans and celebrities gathered for the Big Game between the Chiefs and the Niners. On Saturday night BET hosted a Gospel Celebration as part of the Big Game Weekend. The event was hosted by comedian Rickey Smiley and saw performances from Donnie McClurkin, Commissioned and more. Yolanda Adams and Le’Andria Johnson performed The Battle Is Not Yours. The duo was introduced by Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins and his mom. Watch below.

Yolanda stayed busy in Miami as she sang America The Beautiful to kick off the Big Game. Watch below.

Yolanda Adams Sings The Battle Is Not Yours & America The Beautiful At Big Game Weekend  was originally published on praisephilly.com

